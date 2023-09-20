BAFL 39.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.31%)
Digital transformation: Systems Limited partners with Mashreq

Press Release Published 20 Sep, 2023 06:28am

KARACHI: Systems Limited, a leading technology consultancy, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Mashreq, one of the leading financial institutions in the MENA region. This alliance aims to capitalize on Systems Limited’s agile expertise to develop customer-centric financial solutions for Mashreq.

As part of the partnership, Systems Limited will assist Mashreq in establishing a Pakistan-based agile solution leading to operational excellence. This hub will focus on designing innovative, intuitive, and user-friendly financial products underpinned by design thinking and a commitment to customer satisfaction.

Fernando Morillo, Group Head of Retail Banking at Mashreq, said, “Mashreq has a history of setting the pace for innovation in the financial sector. Partnering with Systems Limited positions us to further accelerate the digital transformation of our products and services, delivering extraordinary experiences and value to our clientele in Pakistan and beyond.”

Asif Peer, Group CEO & MD of Systems Limited, added, “This alliance allows us to combine our strengths in data analytics, AI, and design thinking. Our focus on innovation aligns perfectly with Mashreq’s vision, and we are excited to contribute our expertise to create unparalleled digital experiences for their customers.”

