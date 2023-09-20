KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (September 19, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
152,117,339 93,454,297 5,067,506,651 3,195,347,086
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 421,305,189 (301,123,194) 120,181,995
Local Individuals 4,105,860,310 (3,918,112,613) 187,747,698
Local Corporates 1383715182 (1,691,644,875) -307929693
