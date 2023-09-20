Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Sitara Chemical 30.06.2023 100% 993.357 46.35 21.10.2023 14.10.2023 to
Industries Limited Year End 02.00.P.M 21.10.2023
AGM
Colgate Palmolive - - - - 05.10.2023 28.09.2023 (#)
Pakistan Limited 03.00.P.M. to 05.10.2023
AGM
==========================================================================================================
Indication: (*) Revised dates of Book Closure & AGM.
