KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Sitara Chemical 30.06.2023 100% 993.357 46.35 21.10.2023 14.10.2023 to Industries Limited Year End 02.00.P.M 21.10.2023 AGM Colgate Palmolive - - - - 05.10.2023 28.09.2023 (#) Pakistan Limited 03.00.P.M. to 05.10.2023 AGM ==========================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Revised dates of Book Closure & AGM.

