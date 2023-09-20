BAFL 39.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.31%)
BIPL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.92%)
BOP 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.93%)
DGKC 43.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
FABL 21.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 10.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.39%)
GGL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.77%)
HBL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
HUBC 83.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
MLCF 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.05 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
PAEL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIOC 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.2%)
PPL 73.08 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.5%)
PRL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.22%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
SSGC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.08%)
TELE 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
TPLP 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TRG 90.90 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.42%)
UNITY 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,602 Increased By 9.8 (0.21%)
BR30 16,359 Increased By 62.5 (0.38%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 107.3 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,139 Increased By 26.3 (0.16%)
Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 20 Sep, 2023 06:28am

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/ (Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Sitara Chemical        30.06.2023    100%          993.357         46.35       21.10.2023    14.10.2023 to
Industries Limited     Year End                                                02.00.P.M        21.10.2023
                                                                               AGM
Colgate Palmolive         -            -             -                -        05.10.2023   28.09.2023 (#)
Pakistan Limited                                                               03.00.P.M.    to 05.10.2023
                                                                               AGM
==========================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Revised dates of Book Closure & AGM.

