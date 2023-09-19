BAFL 39.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.31%)
US urges Azerbaijan to stop military actions in Nagorno-Karabakh: Blinken

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2023 10:49pm

WASHINGTON: The United States is deeply concerned by Azerbaijan's military actions in Nagorno-Karabakh and calls on Azerbaijan to stop them immediately, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"These actions are worsening an already dire humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and undermine prospects for peace," Blinken said in a statement.

Armenia calls for UN help on Nagorno-Karabakh

"We call for an immediate end to hostilities and for respectful dialogue between Baku and representatives of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh."

