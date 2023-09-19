Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrial, consumer discretionary stocks weigh

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday, as losses in industrial and consumer discretionary sectors outweighed gains in consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 1.01% at 11,248.50, falling for a third straight session.

Cargills (Ceylon) Plc and ACL Cables Plc were the top losers on the CSE All Share, declining 2.2% and 2.1%, respectively.

Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials, financials weigh

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 31.8million shares from 26 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 900.2 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.8 million) from 659.8 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 38.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 867 million rupees, data showed.