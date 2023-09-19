BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.85%)
YouTube cuts off Russell Brand’s ad revenues: Sky News

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2023 01:10pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: YouTube has suspended adverts on Russell Brand’s online videos, Sky News said on Tuesday, after accusations of sexual assaults involving the British actor and comedian.

Brand, once one of the country’s most high-profile comedians and broadcasters, has over 6 million subscribers to his YouTube channel.

BBC is ‘urgently looking’ into issues raised by Brand report

The 48-year old has denied having non-consensual sex after an investigation by the Sunday Times newspaper and Channel 4 television showed he was accused by four women of sexual assaults, including a rape, between 2006 and 2013.

London police said on Monday they had received an allegation of sexual assault dating from 2003. Live shows planned by Brand have been cancelled after the allegations emerged in the media.

