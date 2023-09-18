BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
BBC is ‘urgently looking’ into issues raised by Brand report

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2023 06:32am
LONDON: Britain’s BBC said on Sunday it was “urgently looking into the issues” raised by allegations of sexual assault made against the broadcaster’s former employee, British comedian and actor Russell Brand, who denies the accusations.

Brand, 48, the former husband of US singer Katy Perry, worked on BBC radio programmes between 2006 and 2008.

He issued a denial on Saturday to unspecified “very serious criminal allegations” hours before the accusations of sexual assaults, including rape, were published online by the Sunday Times newspaper and later aired on Channel 4 television.

