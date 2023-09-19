BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.85%)
BIPL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.2%)
BOP 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
DGKC 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.35%)
FABL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FCCL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HBL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
HUBC 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.4%)
KEL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
MLCF 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.79%)
OGDC 96.26 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.95%)
PAEL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PIBTL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIOC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
PPL 73.30 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.8%)
PRL 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.28%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.29 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.83%)
SSGC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
TRG 90.80 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.31%)
UNITY 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,609 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 16,391 Increased By 94.3 (0.58%)
KSE100 45,946 Increased By 142.9 (0.31%)
KSE30 16,167 Increased By 54.4 (0.34%)
Gold hits 2-week high as Fed meeting grabs attention

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2023 01:10pm

Gold prices held near two-week highs on Tuesday, with the dollar losing its grip on recent six-month peak, heading into this week’s central bank meetings that kick off with the US Federal Reserve later in the day.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,930.39 per ounce by 0638 GMT, but hovered near its highest since Sept. 5 hit earlier in the session.

US gold futures edged down 0.1% to $1,951.60.

The US dollar was off last week’s highs, making gold less expensive for overseas buyers, ahead of key central bank policy decisions by the United States, Britain and Japan over the week.

While the Fed is overwhelmingly expected to keep rates unchanged when it announces its policy decision on Wednesday, centre of attention would be on their outlook for futures rates.

“Fed Chair Powell’s speech is likely to highlight that inflation risks have not gone away but they are in a wait-and-see mode for inflation,” said Michael Langford, chief investment officer at Scorpion Minerals.

The low inventories of gasoline and diesel globally form a material risk in the short term to inflation targets, Langford said.

Non-interest-bearing gold could see its appeal dim if the Fed further raises rates to control inflation.

“Should inflation become increasingly sticky, fuelled by robust consumer spending and tight labour market, the Fed may be forced to keep rates elevated for longer or even hike again to bring it to the target,” said Kirill Kirilenko, a senior analyst at London-based consultancy CRU.

“Against this background, gold bulls may struggle to spark a strong price rally until the market becomes increasingly confident that the Fed is ready to ease its grip and loosen financial conditions, something we do not expect to happen in 2023.”

In other metals, spot silver fell 0.2% to $23.18 per ounce, platinum eased 0.3% to $930.15 and palladium jumped 0.5% to $1,242.01.

