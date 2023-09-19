BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.85%)
IAEA, Japan agree on continuous safety review of Fukushima water

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2023 09:49am

TOKYO: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) agreed with Japan on its continuous safety review of the discharge of treated water from the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, the IAEA said on Monday in New York.

Japan started releasing treated radioactive water from Tokyo Electric Power’s Fukushima plant last month, sparking a diplomatic spat with China, Japan’s biggest trade partner.

China’s embassy in Japan has repeatedly said, most recently on Monday, that it was not invited to take part in the international framework to monitor the water from the Fukushima plant, which it calls “contaminated”.

