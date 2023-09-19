BAFL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
BIPL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.12%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.25%)
CNERGY 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.55%)
DGKC 44.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.44%)
FABL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FCCL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HBL 95.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
HUBC 83.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.43%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.07%)
LOTCHEM 24.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
MLCF 28.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.63%)
OGDC 95.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
PAEL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 3.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.48%)
PPL 72.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.64%)
PRL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.85%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 45.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.8%)
SSGC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
TPLP 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
TRG 88.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.67%)
UNITY 22.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,592 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 16,297 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 45,803 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 16,112 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US, Iran swap prisoners in deal involving $6bn transfer

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2023 06:31am

DOHA/NEW YORK: Five US citizens left Iran and landed in Doha on Monday in a prisoner swap for five Iranians held in the United States and the transfer of $6 billion in Iranian funds, marking a rare moment of cooperation between the long-time antagonists.

“Today, five innocent Americans who were imprisoned in Iran are finally coming home,” US President Joe Biden said in a statement shortly before the US detainees descended the stairs of a Qatari jet to be embraced by US diplomats.

Separately, Iran’s Press TV said the five Iranians held by the United States and charged with committing crimes had been freed, an apparent reference to their being granted clemency. Two arrived in Doha, US and Iranian officials said.

“This was purely a humanitarian action,” Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said after arriving in New York for the annual UN General Assembly. “It can certainly be a step based upon which in the future other humanitarian actions can be taken.”

It was unclear whether the exchange might bring progress on the many issues that divide the two nations, including Iran’s nuclear program, its support for regional Shi’ite militias, the presence of US troops in the Gulf and US sanctions on Iran.

Relations between the United States and Iran, adversaries for more than 40 years, have been especially bitter since former US President Donald Trump in 2018 reneged on a deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program and reimposed US sanctions.

Washington suspects the program may aim to develop nuclear weapons - an ambition Tehran denies - that could threaten Israel or US Gulf Arab allies.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken left the door open to diplomacy on the nuclear file, which he described as “perhaps the number one issue of concern,” but suggested nothing was imminent.

United States US Iran US sanctions Doha US Iran prisoner swap

Comments

1000 characters

US, Iran swap prisoners in deal involving $6bn transfer

PM’s meeting with IMF chief at UN: Phasing out of certain SBA conditions highly unlikely

Dasu Transmission Line: World Bank warns against cancellation of contracts

Mid-Year Performance Review: Macroeconomic environment remains challenging: SBP

ECP takes step to defog election scene step by step

To be applicable from July 1, 2023: Govt set to approve transition of LIBOR to ‘SOFR’

World leaders warn goals to fight hunger, poverty, climate change in peril

Stay order on implementation of SC Act vacated

July LSMI output contracts 1.09pc YoY

Bilawal steps up pressure on ECP

PSM employees: ECC may approve Rs1.244bn for payment of salaries

Read more stories