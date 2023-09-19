BAFL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
BIPL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.12%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.25%)
CNERGY 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.55%)
DGKC 44.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.44%)
FABL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FCCL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HBL 95.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
HUBC 83.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.43%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.07%)
LOTCHEM 24.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
MLCF 28.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.63%)
OGDC 95.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
PAEL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 3.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.48%)
PPL 72.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.64%)
PRL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.85%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 45.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.8%)
SSGC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
TPLP 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
TRG 88.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.67%)
UNITY 22.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,592 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 16,297 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 45,803 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 16,112 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

July LSMI output contracts 1.09pc YoY

Tahir Amin Published September 19, 2023 Updated September 19, 2023 09:11am

ISLAMABAD: The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) output registered negative 3.62 percent growth in July against negative 14.96 percent in June 2023 and 13.98 percent in May, data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Monday revealed.

LSMI output declined by 10.26 percent during fiscal year 2022-23 when compared with the same period of 2021-22, according to PBS data.

According to the provisional Quantum Index Numbers of the Large Scale Manufacturing Industries, the LSMI output decreased by 1.09 percent for July 2023 when compared with July 2022. The LSMI Quantum Index Number (QIM) was estimated for July, 2023 is 108.01.

LSMI output down 10.26pc YoY

The provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for July, 2023 with base year 2015-16 have been developed on the basis of latest data supplied by the source agencies i.e. OCAC, Ministry of Industries & Production, Ministry of Commerce and Provincial Bureaux of Statistics (BoS).

The main contributors towards overall growth of -1.09 percent are, food (1.14), tobacco (0.30), textile (-4.69) garments (4.31), petroleum products (-0.16), chemicals (0.49), pharmaceuticals (2.28), cement (1.52), iron & steel products (-0.14), electrical equipment (-0.97) and automobiles (-2.59), paper & board (-0.38) and furniture (-1.85).

The sectors showing decline during July 2023 compared to July 2022 include; beverages (0.42 percent), textile (4.69 percent), leather products (0.02 percent), paper & board (0.38 percent), coke & petroleum products (0.16 percent), iron & steel products (0.14 percent), fabricated metal (0.02 percent), computer, electrical equipment (0.97 percent), automobiles (2.59 percent), other transport equipment (0.09 percent) and furniture (1.85 percent).

The production in July 2023 as compared to July 2022 has increased in food, tobacco, wearing apparel, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, non-metallic mineral products and other manufacturing (football) while it decreased in beverages, textile, coke & petroleum products, iron & steel products, electrical equipment, automobiles, other transport equipment and furniture.

The sectors showing growth during July 2023 compared to July 2022 include; food (1.14 percent), tobacco (0.30 percent), wearing apparel (4.31 percent), chemicals (0.49 percent), chemicals products (-0.65 percent), fertilizers (1.14 percent), pharmaceuticals (2.28 percent), rubber products (0.02 percent), non metallic mineral products (1.67 percent), machinery and equipment (0.01 percent) and other manufacturing (football) 0.05 percent.

The petroleum products production witnessed a decline of 2.26 percent during July 2023 as its indices went down to 93.06 from 90.96 during July 2022. High-speed diesel witnessed 0.57 percent negative growth as its output remained 429.460 million litres in July 2023 compared to 432.139 million liters in July 2022.

Furnace oil witnessed 16.58 negative growth in output and remained 209.625 million litres in July 2023 compared to 214.09 million litres in July 2022. Jet fuel oil witnessed negative growth of 16.58 percent and remained 59.053 million litres in July 2023 compared to 70.792 million litres in July 2022.

Kerosene oil witnessed 11.78 per cent negative growth in July 2023 and remained 8.105 million litres compared to 9.187 million litres in July 2022. Motor spirits witnessed 1.96 percent negative growth as its output remained at 273.321 million in July 2023 compared to 278.789 million in July 2022.

According to the PBS data, cement production witnessed 38.60 per cent growth in July 2023 and remained 2.196 million tons compared to 1.853 million tons in July 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy textile PBS Pharmaceuticals LSMI steel products petroleum products LSMI output iron and steel products Economic distress automobiles Large Scale Manufacturing Industries LSMI QIM

Comments

1000 characters

July LSMI output contracts 1.09pc YoY

PM’s meeting with IMF chief at UN: Phasing out of certain SBA conditions highly unlikely

Dasu Transmission Line: World Bank warns against cancellation of contracts

Mid-Year Performance Review: Macroeconomic environment remains challenging: SBP

ECP takes step to defog election scene step by step

To be applicable from July 1, 2023: Govt set to approve transition of LIBOR to ‘SOFR’

World leaders warn goals to fight hunger, poverty, climate change in peril

Stay order on implementation of SC Act vacated

Bilawal steps up pressure on ECP

PSM employees: ECC may approve Rs1.244bn for payment of salaries

Read more stories