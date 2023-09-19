BAFL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
BIPL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.12%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.25%)
CNERGY 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.55%)
DGKC 44.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.44%)
FABL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FCCL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HBL 95.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
HUBC 83.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.43%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.07%)
LOTCHEM 24.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
MLCF 28.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.63%)
OGDC 95.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
PAEL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 3.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.48%)
PPL 72.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.64%)
PRL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.85%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 45.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.8%)
SSGC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
TPLP 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
TRG 88.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.67%)
UNITY 22.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,592 Increased By 9.1 (0.2%)
BR30 16,297 Increased By 63.2 (0.39%)
KSE100 45,803 Increased By 49.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 16,112 Increased By 20.5 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LCCI urges govt to redress losses of PACE fire victims

Recorder Report Published 19 Sep, 2023 06:31am

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Kashif Anwar has urged to the government to redress the losses of PACE fire incident affectees and their shops should be returned to them immediately as they are facing serious financial difficulties.

He was talking to the delegation headed by former President of PACE Gulberg Muhammad Irfan Latif. Other members of the delegation included Executive Committee members of PACE Muhammad Ehtshamuddin, Zafar Iqbal, Rizwan Majeed Butt and others.

Kashif Anwar said that the concerns of the traders should be removed immediately and their shops should be handed over to them.

The delegation informed the LCCI President that they have suffered huge financial loss due to the fire in PACE. They demanded that they should be given immediate access to their shops, to clean them up and to resume business.

The delegation said that according to the assessment report of Structure Engineer Mirza Rizwan, the structure of the PACE Building was not damaged by the fire and it is safe for use.

The reports conclude “This clearly shows that there is no statistical conclusion to support the hypothesis that the fire has damaged the structure of the building.” They said that there are 408 shops in Pace which have been sealed by LDA.

LDA takes action when shopkeepers try to access the shops even though the administration is running the parking lot. They said that the shops should be returned immediately to save the traders from bankruptcy. They further said that a separate electricity meter should be installed for each shop.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar appealed to the government to support the PACE traders. He said that the Lahore Chamber fully supports the businessmen and in this regard, he has also written letters to the Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and the concerned ministers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LCCI LDA PACE fire incident Muhammad Ehtshamuddin

Comments

1000 characters

LCCI urges govt to redress losses of PACE fire victims

PM’s meeting with IMF chief at UN: Phasing out of certain SBA conditions highly unlikely

Dasu Transmission Line: World Bank warns against cancellation of contracts

Mid-Year Performance Review: Macroeconomic environment remains challenging: SBP

ECP takes step to defog election scene step by step

To be applicable from July 1, 2023: Govt set to approve transition of LIBOR to ‘SOFR’

World leaders warn goals to fight hunger, poverty, climate change in peril

Stay order on implementation of SC Act vacated

July LSMI output contracts 1.09pc YoY

Bilawal steps up pressure on ECP

PSM employees: ECC may approve Rs1.244bn for payment of salaries

Read more stories