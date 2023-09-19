BAFL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
BIPL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.12%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.25%)
CNERGY 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.55%)
DGKC 44.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.44%)
FABL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FCCL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HBL 95.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
HUBC 83.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.43%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.07%)
LOTCHEM 24.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
MLCF 28.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.63%)
OGDC 95.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
PAEL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 3.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.48%)
PPL 72.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.64%)
PRL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.85%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 45.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.8%)
SSGC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
TPLP 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
TRG 88.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.67%)
UNITY 22.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,592 Increased By 9.1 (0.2%)
BR30 16,297 Increased By 63.2 (0.39%)
KSE100 45,803 Increased By 49.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 16,112 Increased By 20.5 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

AKU launches Faculty of Arts and Sciences

Recorder Report Published 19 Sep, 2023 06:31am

KARACHI: The Aga Khan University launched its Faculty of Arts and Sciences (FAS) on Monday, diversifying its academic offerings and giving students access to a uniquely multifaceted education.

AKU’s first new faculty in Pakistan in 30 years, FAS ushers in a new chapter for the University, expanding its programmes beyond the health sciences and teacher education into an array of new fields.

FAS students will have the option of majoring in either Asian or Middle Eastern Studies; Social Development Studies; Philosophy, Politics and Economics; or Human and Environmental Biology. Whatever profession they wish to pursue, FAS graduates will be prepared to compete and collaborate with the world’s best.

The launch of the FAS undergraduate programme represents a profound transformation in the University’s academic portfolio. It solidifies the institution’s position as a leading provider of diverse undergraduate and graduate programmes.

“The Faculty of Arts and Sciences embodies our Chancellor’s vision of providing the best educational opportunities to students in Pakistan and the developing world through inclusion, diversity and expanded access to world-class education,” AKU President Sulaiman Shahabuddin said.

“This vision extends beyond the cultivation of top-tier health care professionals, aiming to nurture individuals who will invigorate civil society, advocate for good governance, drive social and economic progress, foster appreciation for pluralism and promote ethical conduct.”

The inaugural FAS class, comprising almost 100 students from across Pakistan, is set to embark on its educational journey. With a strong commitment to inclusivity and diversity, FAS utilizes a needs-sensitive admission process. This means that students are admitted based on merit, regardless of their ability to pay, and substantial financial assistance is available.

“We’re building on what has worked so effectively in some of the great institutions around the world, like Harvard, Yale, Middlebury or Reed,” FAS Dean Stephen Lyon said. “Bringing together multiple disciplines enables a learning environment that cultivates well-rounded people prepared for multifaceted careers, engaged citizenship and enriching lives that make a genuinely positive contribution to society.”

With the launch of FAS, the University is seeking to meet world-class standards in the humanities, social sciences and natural sciences, just as it has in medicine and other fields. FAS seek to empower a diverse group of young scholars, enabling them to emerge as accomplished intellectuals who actively contribute to a brighter future for our nation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Aga Khan University Faculty of Arts and Sciences Sulaiman Shahabuddin

Comments

1000 characters

AKU launches Faculty of Arts and Sciences

PM’s meeting with IMF chief at UN: Phasing out of certain SBA conditions highly unlikely

Dasu Transmission Line: World Bank warns against cancellation of contracts

Mid-Year Performance Review: Macroeconomic environment remains challenging: SBP

ECP takes step to defog election scene step by step

To be applicable from July 1, 2023: Govt set to approve transition of LIBOR to ‘SOFR’

World leaders warn goals to fight hunger, poverty, climate change in peril

Stay order on implementation of SC Act vacated

July LSMI output contracts 1.09pc YoY

Bilawal steps up pressure on ECP

PSM employees: ECC may approve Rs1.244bn for payment of salaries

Read more stories