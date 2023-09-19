BAFL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
BIPL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.12%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.25%)
CNERGY 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.55%)
DGKC 44.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.44%)
FABL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FCCL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HBL 95.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
HUBC 83.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.43%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.07%)
LOTCHEM 24.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
MLCF 28.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.63%)
OGDC 95.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
PAEL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 3.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.48%)
PPL 72.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.64%)
PRL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.85%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 45.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.8%)
SSGC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
TPLP 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
TRG 88.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.67%)
UNITY 22.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,592 Increased By 9.1 (0.2%)
BR30 16,297 Increased By 63.2 (0.39%)
KSE100 45,803 Increased By 49.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 16,112 Increased By 20.5 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 19 Sep, 2023 06:31am

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Sardar Chemical Industries Limited   19-Sep-23      17:00
Kohinoor Mills Limited               20-Sep-23      12:45
Dadex Eternit Limited                20-Sep-23      16:30
Pakistan Petroleum Limited           20-Sep-23      10:00
Pak Datacom Limited                  20-Sep-23      14:00
Ittehad Chemicals Limted             20-Sep-23      11:30
First Al-Noor Modaraba               21-Sep-23      11:30
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills           21-Sep-23       9:30
Ghazi Fabrics International 
Limited                              21-Sep-23      11:00
Shield Corporation Limited           21-Sep-23      12:00
Shahtaj Textile Limited              21-Sep-23      12:30
Gharibwal Cement Limited             21-Sep-23      17:00
Kohinoor Energy Limited              21-Sep-23      14:15
Sindh Modaraba                       21-Sep-23      15:00
NetSol Technologies Limited          21-Sep-23      15:00
Ittefaq Iron Industries Limited      21-Sep-23      10:00
Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering       21-Sep-23      11:00
AKD-FUNDS                            22-Sep-23      16:00
Clover Pakistan Limited              22-Sep-23      11:00
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Limited         22-Sep-23      11:30
Pakistan Paper Products Limited      22-Sep-23      11:00
Popular Islamic Modaraba             22-Sep-23      11:00
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries 
Limited                              22-Sep-23      11:30
Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited           22-Sep-23      15:30
Berger Paints Pakistan Limited       22-Sep-23      15:00
Punjab Oil Mills Limited             22-Sep-23      11:00
Artistic Denim Mills Limited         23-Sep-23      16:00
Javedan Corporation Limited          23-Sep-23      11:30
Gatron (Industries) Limited          23-Sep-23      11:30
Buxly Paints Limited                 23-Sep-23      11:00
Nimir Resins Limited                 23-Sep-23      12:00
Gammon Pakistan Limited              25-Sep-23      11:00
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited              25-Sep-23      14:00
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited     25-Sep-23      14:00
Aisha Steel Mills Limited            25-Sep-23      15:30
Faysal Bank Limited                  27-Sep-23      11:15
Hafiz Limited                        3-Oct-23       11:30
Olympia Mills Limited                5-Oct-23       11:00
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

BOARD MEETINGS

Comments

1000 characters

BOARD MEETINGS

PM’s meeting with IMF chief at UN: Phasing out of certain SBA conditions highly unlikely

Dasu Transmission Line: World Bank warns against cancellation of contracts

Mid-Year Performance Review: Macroeconomic environment remains challenging: SBP

ECP takes step to defog election scene step by step

To be applicable from July 1, 2023: Govt set to approve transition of LIBOR to ‘SOFR’

World leaders warn goals to fight hunger, poverty, climate change in peril

Stay order on implementation of SC Act vacated

July LSMI output contracts 1.09pc YoY

Bilawal steps up pressure on ECP

PSM employees: ECC may approve Rs1.244bn for payment of salaries

Read more stories