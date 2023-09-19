KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================== COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK ========================================================================================== OLP Modaraba 14.09.2023 03.00 Annual Accounts Meeting in Thursday P.M for the Period Progress ended June 30, 2023 Sitara Chemical 18.09.2023 03.00 Annual Accounts Meeting in Industries Ltd Monday P.M for the Period Progress ended June 30, 2023 ==========================================================================================

