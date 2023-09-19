Markets
Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
OLP Modaraba 14.09.2023 03.00 Annual Accounts Meeting in
Thursday P.M for the Period Progress
ended June
30, 2023
Sitara Chemical 18.09.2023 03.00 Annual Accounts Meeting in
Industries Ltd Monday P.M for the Period Progress
ended June
30, 2023
==========================================================================================
