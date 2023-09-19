BAFL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
BIPL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.12%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.25%)
CNERGY 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.55%)
DGKC 44.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.44%)
FABL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FCCL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HBL 95.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
HUBC 83.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.43%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.07%)
LOTCHEM 24.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
MLCF 28.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.63%)
OGDC 95.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
PAEL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 3.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.48%)
PPL 72.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.64%)
PRL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.85%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 45.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.8%)
SSGC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
TPLP 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
TRG 88.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.67%)
UNITY 22.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,592 Increased By 9.1 (0.2%)
BR30 16,297 Increased By 63.2 (0.39%)
KSE100 45,803 Increased By 49.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 16,112 Increased By 20.5 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 19 Sep, 2023 06:31am

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/ (Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Pakistan Stock         30.06.2023     Nil          219.789          0.27        27.10.2023   20.10.2023 to
Exchange Ltd           Year End                                                 04.00.P.M       27.10.2023
(Unconsolidated)
                                                                                AGM
Safe Mix Concrete      30.06.2023     Nil          133.370          5.33        16.10.2023   09.10.2023 to
Ltd                    Year End                                                 02.30.P.M       16.10.2023
                                                                                AGM
Chenab Limited         30.06.2021     Nil          999.742          8.49        09.10.2023               -
                       Year End                                                 11.30.A.M
                                                                                AGM
Grays Leasing Ltd      30.06.2023     Nil          5.921            0.275       26.10.2023   20.10.2023 to
                       Year End                                                 10.00.A.M       26.10.2023
                                                                                AGM
Rupaly Polyester Ltd   30.06.2023     Nil          (184.828)        (5.43)      23.10.2023   17.10.2023 to
                       Year End                                                 10.30.A.M       23.10.2023
                                                                                AGM
Macter International   30.06.2023     5.40% (F)    392.868          8.58        20.10.2023   13.10.2023 to
Ltd (Unconsolidated)   Year End                                                 10.00.A.M.      20.10.2023
                                                                                AGM
GOC (Pak) Ltd          30.06.2023     25% (F)      153.755          20.92       14.10.2023   07.10.2023 to
                       Year End                                                 02.00.P.M       14.10.2023
                                                                                AGM
Synthetic Products     -              -            -                -           14.10.2023   08.10.2023(*)
Enterprises Limited                                                             03.00.P.M.  to  14.10.2023
                                                                                AGM
==========================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Revised dates of Book Closure & AGM.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

dividend Bonus announcements

Comments

1000 characters

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

PM’s meeting with IMF chief at UN: Phasing out of certain SBA conditions highly unlikely

Dasu Transmission Line: World Bank warns against cancellation of contracts

Mid-Year Performance Review: Macroeconomic environment remains challenging: SBP

ECP takes step to defog election scene step by step

To be applicable from July 1, 2023: Govt set to approve transition of LIBOR to ‘SOFR’

World leaders warn goals to fight hunger, poverty, climate change in peril

Stay order on implementation of SC Act vacated

July LSMI output contracts 1.09pc YoY

Bilawal steps up pressure on ECP

PSM employees: ECC may approve Rs1.244bn for payment of salaries

Read more stories