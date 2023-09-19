Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Pakistan Stock 30.06.2023 Nil 219.789 0.27 27.10.2023 20.10.2023 to
Exchange Ltd Year End 04.00.P.M 27.10.2023
(Unconsolidated)
AGM
Safe Mix Concrete 30.06.2023 Nil 133.370 5.33 16.10.2023 09.10.2023 to
Ltd Year End 02.30.P.M 16.10.2023
AGM
Chenab Limited 30.06.2021 Nil 999.742 8.49 09.10.2023 -
Year End 11.30.A.M
AGM
Grays Leasing Ltd 30.06.2023 Nil 5.921 0.275 26.10.2023 20.10.2023 to
Year End 10.00.A.M 26.10.2023
AGM
Rupaly Polyester Ltd 30.06.2023 Nil (184.828) (5.43) 23.10.2023 17.10.2023 to
Year End 10.30.A.M 23.10.2023
AGM
Macter International 30.06.2023 5.40% (F) 392.868 8.58 20.10.2023 13.10.2023 to
Ltd (Unconsolidated) Year End 10.00.A.M. 20.10.2023
AGM
GOC (Pak) Ltd 30.06.2023 25% (F) 153.755 20.92 14.10.2023 07.10.2023 to
Year End 02.00.P.M 14.10.2023
AGM
Synthetic Products - - - - 14.10.2023 08.10.2023(*)
Enterprises Limited 03.00.P.M. to 14.10.2023
AGM
==========================================================================================================
Indication: (*) Revised dates of Book Closure & AGM.
