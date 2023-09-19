KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Pakistan Stock 30.06.2023 Nil 219.789 0.27 27.10.2023 20.10.2023 to Exchange Ltd Year End 04.00.P.M 27.10.2023 (Unconsolidated) AGM Safe Mix Concrete 30.06.2023 Nil 133.370 5.33 16.10.2023 09.10.2023 to Ltd Year End 02.30.P.M 16.10.2023 AGM Chenab Limited 30.06.2021 Nil 999.742 8.49 09.10.2023 - Year End 11.30.A.M AGM Grays Leasing Ltd 30.06.2023 Nil 5.921 0.275 26.10.2023 20.10.2023 to Year End 10.00.A.M 26.10.2023 AGM Rupaly Polyester Ltd 30.06.2023 Nil (184.828) (5.43) 23.10.2023 17.10.2023 to Year End 10.30.A.M 23.10.2023 AGM Macter International 30.06.2023 5.40% (F) 392.868 8.58 20.10.2023 13.10.2023 to Ltd (Unconsolidated) Year End 10.00.A.M. 20.10.2023 AGM GOC (Pak) Ltd 30.06.2023 25% (F) 153.755 20.92 14.10.2023 07.10.2023 to Year End 02.00.P.M 14.10.2023 AGM Synthetic Products - - - - 14.10.2023 08.10.2023(*) Enterprises Limited 03.00.P.M. to 14.10.2023 AGM ==========================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Revised dates of Book Closure & AGM.

