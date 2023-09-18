BAFL 39.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.86%)
Having young fans is ‘alarming and exciting’: Kylie Minogue

AFP Published September 18, 2023 Updated September 18, 2023 04:10pm
Australian singer Kylie Minogue arrives for the screening of the film ‘Elvis’ during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Photo: AFP
PARIS: A viral TikTok hit this summer means Kylie Minogue has added another cohort to her multi-generational fan base – many of them so young they have never heard the hits that made her a star.

‘Padam Padam’, the first single from the new album ‘Tension’, which is out on Friday, has put Minogue back on dance floors around the world more than 35 years after she first broke out.

It has also seen youngsters around the world recreating the dance routine from the video on TikTok – a new experience for the Australian star.

“To have this new generation loving it – they’re so open-minded and accepting of me at my age – it gives me more energy,” the 55-year-old told AFP during a visit to Paris.

“It’s funny because I see people who have discovered me through ‘Padam’ and they’ve never heard of ‘Locomotion’ or ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’, which is alarming but also exciting,” she said.

Minogue was just 19 when she released ‘Locomotion’ in 1987, transforming her from daytime soap actress on Australian show ‘Neighbours’ to international pop star.

Her place was confirmed with follow-up single ‘I Should Be So Lucky’ that propelled debut album ‘Kylie’ to more than five million sales.

That was just the start. Her record company says she has sold more than 80 million records and had more than five billion streams across her career.

‘Crazy things’

The title ‘Padam Padam’ had many in France wondering if Kylie was covering the famous song of the same name by Edith Piaf but she admits the similarities start and end with the name.

“A lot of crazy things have happened to me in my life and that’s another one – being linked in the same sentence as Edith Piaf,” she said with a laugh.

“I did wonder if the French would be ‘d’accord’,” she added.

The singer was able to judge the warm reception in France at a listening party for the album at a Paris club last week.

Lucky attendees were surprised to see her come down from the stage to dance in the audience, dressed like Little Red Riding Hood and perched on high heels that she kicked off to move more freely.

Having another pop hit in her mid-fifties was a surprise, she said.

“I was completely blown away… Every song release, I have nerves and excitement, but I can honestly say I did not see this coming.”

As always in her career, ‘Padam Padam’ has been a particular hit in LGBT clubs.

Her gay fan base dates back to her earliest days – she remembers the first time she heard about a ‘Kylie Night’ at a club on Sydney’s Oxford Street.

“I’ve since been to the drag shows and I’m the least Kylie there. There are these supersonic versions of me. I couldn’t compete!” she said.

