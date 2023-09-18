BAFL 39.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.94%)
Sep 18, 2023
Technology

Alibaba tells Erdogan it plans to invest $2 billion in Turkiye

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2023 12:28pm
Photo: REUTERS
ISTANBUL: Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has told Turkiye President Tayyip Erdogan it plans to invest $2 billion in Turkiye.

Michael Evans, president of Alibaba, made the comments in a meeting with Erdogan, according to a statement from the company’s Turkish unit.

It did not specify when the investment would be made. Evans also said Alibaba has invested $1.4 billion in Turkiye through its unit Trendyol, one of Turkiye best known e-commerce platforms, the statement said.

Erdogan is in the United States to attend the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

Trendyol, whose president Caglayan Cetin also met with Erdogan, said Evans shared details about new investments such as a data centre and a logistics centre in Ankara and an export operation centre at Istanbul Airport.

Alibaba Group Turkiye Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

