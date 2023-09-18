BAFL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
BIPL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.74%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.53%)
CNERGY 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.67%)
DGKC 45.60 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.95%)
FABL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
FCCL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
FFL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
HBL 96.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.58%)
HUBC 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.6%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.07%)
LOTCHEM 24.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
MLCF 29.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.65%)
OGDC 95.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
PIOC 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.88%)
PPL 72.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.55%)
PRL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 45.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.62%)
SSGC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.56%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
TPLP 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 87.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
UNITY 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,590 Increased By 7.5 (0.16%)
BR30 16,303 Increased By 69.6 (0.43%)
KSE100 45,814 Increased By 60.4 (0.13%)
KSE30 16,115 Increased By 23.6 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Singapore’s non-oil exports fall for a 11th month in August

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2023 11:17am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s annual exports fell for an 11th straight month in August as the trade-reliant economy continues to grapple with global headwinds on inflation and declining demand.

Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) fell 20.1% year-on-year in August, official data showed on Monday, as both electronics and non-electronics exports to the United States, Europe and China declined.

The decline compared with a forecast in a Reuters poll of a 15.8% contraction, and continued the 20.3% contraction seen in July.

“This does seem to suggest that any kind of stabilisation on exports doesn’t seem to be on hand just yet,” said Barclays economist Brian Tan.

Economists are expecting the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to keep monetary policy unchanged in the policy review scheduled next month due to the weak growth and persistent inflation.

“Even if the growth is weak, inflation has been at a very uncomfortable level for us… it’s really too soon to be relaxed about inflation, and MAS is going to stay relatively cautious,” said Tan.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, NODX decreased 3.8%, Enterprise Singapore data showed, versus the prior month’s 3.5% decline.

Economists had forecast 5.5% growth. NODX to the United States contracted by 32.4% in August, after the 34.3% expansion in the preceding month, mainly due to the sharp decline in non-electronic exports.

Last month, Singapore narrowed its economic growth forecast to 0.5% to 1.5% this year from 0.5% to 2.5%, after it narrowly averted a recession in the second quarter when its economy expanded a seasonally-adjusted 0.1%.

The central bank left policy settings unchanged in April, after tightening five times in a row since October 2021, reflecting concerns over the city-state’s growth outlook.

China United States European Union Singapore Monetary Authority of Singapore non oil exports

Comments

1000 characters

Singapore’s non-oil exports fall for a 11th month in August

Intra-day update: rupee sees further gain against US dollar

Full court hears pleas against Supreme Court Act, proceedings to be streamed live

CPEC power plants: Sinosure demands govt make payments

EU likely to extend GSP facility for another four years

System errors in filing income tax returns, wealth statements irk taxpayers

Rice exports likely to touch $3bn mark this fiscal year

Financial account not positive enough to cancel out rise in CAD: economist

Auction for 5G spectrum may take more time than expected

KP produces 31,000 barrels of crude oil per day

Justice Isa takes oath as CJP amid slew of challenges

Read more stories