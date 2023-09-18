BAFL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
Sep 18, 2023
Sports

Pochettino understands Chelsea fans’ frustrations after poor start

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2023 10:29am

Mauricio Pochettino understands Chelsea fans’ frustrations with their poor start to the season but says his side have been hampered by injuries to more than a dozen players and that he will not change the way they are doing things.

Chelsea’s poor form continued with a 0-0 draw at Bournemouth on Sunday, the second game in a row in which Pochettino’s side failed to score after they lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest earlier this month.

Chelsea sit 14th in the Premier League with five points from five games, despite spending around $1 billion in transfer fees since the new ownership led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital completed their takeover of the club in May 2022.

“I think the fans know if you invest the money that people talk about in the media, there is expectation,” Pochettino said after the game. “If you do not win, it is normal that the fans are not happy.

“What I can tell the fans are the circumstances, which we cannot change. There are too many players not available.”

Defender Marc Cucurella, forward Noni Madueke and British record signing Moises Caicedo missed Sunday’s game, joining a lengthy injury list that includes captain Reece James, Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia.

“We have extraordinary belief but bad luck, because we have 12 injured players, plus then Cucurella, Madueke and Caicedo today,” added Pochettino.

“Am I going to cry or complain? No. I need to accept this challenge and keep being positive. We are not going to change the way that we are going to do things.”

