KP produces 31,000 barrels of crude oil per day

PESHAWAR: Out of the total 71,000 barrels of the national crude oil production per day Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is producing about 31,000 barrels per day.

It was told during briefing on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil & Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL) to the Caretaker Provincial Minister for Energy & Power and Mineral Development, Engineer Ahmad Jan.

During the meeting, the caretaker minister was given a detailed briefing on the goals, performance, future goals and challenges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited, a company established for the discovery of oil and gas reserves in the province and its promotion.

OGDCL sees significant oil & gas production increase in KPK well

The company was established in 2013 with the aim of promoting the exploration and production of oil and gas at the provincial level in the province. The company is carrying out Oil and gas exploration activities at many places of the province.

The minister was told that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also produces 13% of the total gas production of the country while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is providing 41% of the total production in LPG.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has vast potential of valuable natural oil and gas and directed the authorities of the company concerned to take practical steps for the promotion and development of natural resources of oil and gas in the province.

The caretaker minister directed the company officials to intensify their practical efforts to fully utilize the natural resources of this province, as we can get economic stability through it. He said that he believes in hard work and honesty and in capacity as the caretaker minister will support the company in its efforts for the development of the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023