Statement about Bhutto: Hanif Abbasi apologises to PPP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi has apologized for his statement about Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

According to a private TV channel, Hanif Abbasi apologized to the PPP and its leadership on his social media account. He said in his statement on Twitter that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was a great leader and he founded the nuclear program. However, after Bhutto, his philosophy was not implemented in terms of performance.

“The background of my statement was related to the performance of the People’s Party and I apologize if my statement offended anyone,” Hanif Abbasi clarifies.