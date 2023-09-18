BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
BIPL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.03%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.99%)
DGKC 45.17 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (8.19%)
FABL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
FCCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.3%)
FFL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
GGL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HBL 95.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 83.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.4%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 29.42 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.23%)
OGDC 94.67 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.47%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
PIBTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.4%)
PIOC 87.68 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (4.56%)
PPL 72.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.73%)
PRL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 44.94 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.1%)
SSGC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
TPLP 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.17%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.52%)
UNITY 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,583 Increased By 11.8 (0.26%)
BR30 16,234 Increased By 72.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,754 Increased By 103.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,092 Increased By 24.4 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Ford doubles down on hybrid pickup trucks

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2023 06:32am

DETROIT: Ford plans to double production of hybrid F-150 pickup trucks in 2024, accelerating the automaker’s pivot toward gas-electric powertrains as a hedge against reluctance among US truck buyers to go all-electric.

Ford said it is tooling up to equip 20% of the best-selling model-line in the US market with gas-electric powertrains in 2024. For the 2024 model year, the hybrid powertrain will be offered at the same price as a truck equipped with a six-cylinder “EcoBoost” combustion powertrain, the company said.

“We are building some upside into the production schedule,” Ford Blue unit Vice President Andrew Frick told Reuters. Demand for hybrid powertrains, currently offered as a $3,300 option on certain versions of the F-150, has risen to 10% of total F-150 sales, Frick said.

If sales meet Ford’s new expectations, the hybrid F-150 could become one of the three best-selling gas-electric models in the United States, vying with Toyota Motor’s RAV 4 compact SUV.

Toyota also offers a hybrid system in its Tundra large pickups. About 24% of the 59,735 Tundras sold in the US through June 30 were purchased with hybrid powertrains, according to the automaker’s sales data. Ford sold roughly six times as many F-series trucks in the same period.

Ford revealed the redesigned, 2024 F-150 lineup on Tuesday evening at an event ahead of the Detroit auto show’s opening to the public on Saturday.

Ford’s pivot toward expanding the use of hybrid technology marks a sharp strategy difference with rival General Motors, which is pursuing an all-electric strategy for its future US vehicle lineup, including its Chevrolet and GMC pickup models.

Ford and Toyota are leading a rebound for gas-electric hybrid powertrains in the United States.

US sales of electric vehicles are accelerating, but more slowly than industry executives had expected as many consumers balk at high EV prices and concerns about driving range and charging. For pickup customers, towing a trailer sharply reduces the driving range of an electric truck.

S&P Global Mobility estimates hybrids will more than triple over the next five years, accounting for 24% of US new vehicle sales in 2028.

High volume sales of hybrid trucks would help Ford comply with tougher US climate emissions rules should demand for EVs such as the F-150 Lightning pickup fall short of expectations.

“Every hybrid we sell is more beneficial than a traditional ICE vehicle,” Frick said, using an acronym for internal combustion engine.

Ford hybrid pickup trucks

Comments

1000 characters

Ford doubles down on hybrid pickup trucks

CPEC power plants: Sinosure demands govt make payments

EU likely to extend GSP facility for another four years

Justice Isa takes oath as CJP amid slew of challenges

New CJP forms full court to hear pleas against SC Act

System errors in filing income tax returns, wealth statements irk taxpayers

Rice exports likely to touch $3bn mark this fiscal year

Financial account not positive enough to cancel out rise in CAD: economist

Auction for 5G spectrum may take more time than expected

KP produces 31,000 barrels of crude oil per day

Law of precedent: Lower fora bound to follow decision of higher appellate, admits FBR

Read more stories