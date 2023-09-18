Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Justice Qazi Faez Isa sworn in as 29th chief justice of Pakistan

Caretaker PM Kakar leaves for US on 5-day visit

Plea against CCI decision: PTI challenges objections raised by SC registrar

AML chief Sheikh Rashid arrested in Rawalpindi

ADSJ Jazeela Aslam appointed first woman SC registrar

Afghan Taliban listening to Pakistan’s concerns, says PM Kakar

PTI President Parvez Elahi re-arrested

Cipher case: Imran approaches IHC for post-arrest bail

Rice exports likely to touch $3bn mark this fiscal year

Future of Discos: Govt advised to take stakeholders into confidence

