BAFL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
BIPL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.04%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.53%)
CNERGY 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
DGKC 45.60 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.95%)
FABL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
FCCL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
FFL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
HBL 96.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.63%)
HUBC 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.6%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.07%)
LOTCHEM 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
MLCF 29.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.65%)
OGDC 95.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
PIOC 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.88%)
PPL 72.68 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.6%)
PRL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 45.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.36%)
SSGC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.56%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
TPLP 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 87.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,592 Increased By 9.3 (0.2%)
BR30 16,308 Increased By 74.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 45,822 Increased By 68.8 (0.15%)
KSE30 16,121 Increased By 28.8 (0.18%)
  • Important updates from September 16 and September 17, 2023
BR Web Desk Published September 18, 2023 Updated September 18, 2023 08:45am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Justice Qazi Faez Isa sworn in as 29th chief justice of Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Caretaker PM Kakar leaves for US on 5-day visit

Read here for details.

  • Plea against CCI decision: PTI challenges objections raised by SC registrar

Read here for details.

  • AML chief Sheikh Rashid arrested in Rawalpindi

Read here for details.

  • ADSJ Jazeela Aslam appointed first woman SC registrar

Read here for details.

  • Afghan Taliban listening to Pakistan’s concerns, says PM Kakar

Read here for details.

  • PTI President Parvez Elahi re-arrested

Read here for details.

  • Cipher case: Imran approaches IHC for post-arrest bail

Read here for details.

  • Rice exports likely to touch $3bn mark this fiscal year

Read here for details.

  • Future of Discos: Govt advised to take stakeholders into confidence

Read here for details.

