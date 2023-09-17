BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
ADSJ Jazeela Aslam appointed first woman SC registrar

BR Web Desk Published 17 Sep, 2023 09:12pm

In a first, Lahore District and Sessions Judge Jazeela Aslam has been appointed registrar Supreme Court on deputation of three years, becoming the first woman to be posted to the office, Aaj News reported.

The Lahore High Court registrar issued a notification to this effect after the approval of LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Sunday.

The sessions judge would remain repatriated to the Supreme Court for the specified duration, unless instructed otherwise, as per the notification.

On the other hand, the chief justice of Pakistan also appointed his staff officer and secretary. Dr Mushtaq has been appointed as the secretary to CJP Qazi Faez Isa, while Abdul Sadiq has been given the post of the CJP’s staff officer.

The Supreme Court has issued a notification of all the appointments.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa sworn in as 29th chief justice of Pakistan

Who is Jazeela Aslam?

According to a press release issued by the Supreme Court, Ms Aslam, a mother of three, has an impressive educational background. She achieved first division honors in her bachelor’s degree from Kinnaird College, completed her LLB from Punjab University, and secured the second position in the competitive judicial examination of Punjab.

She has previously served as the sessions judge in Kasur and Sialkot.

Her professional journey commenced when she joined the Punjab Judicial Service as a civil judge/judicial magistrate in May 1994. Over the years, she has also served as a deputy solicitor, contributing to her diverse legal experience.

She has also served as an instructor at the Federal Judicial Academy, and academics director at the Punjab Judicial Academy.

In 2019, Ms Aslam authored a ‘Guidelines on Writing Judgements’ for civil judges. In 2020, she prepared a report on women’s right to inheritance.

Notably, ADSJ Aslam holds the distinction of being the most senior woman district and sessions judge in the province of Punjab.

Jazeela Aslam first female Supreme Court registrar

