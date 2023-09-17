BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
Caretaker PM Kakar leaves for US on 5-day visit

  • Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will address 78th session of United Nations General Assembly
BR Web Desk Published September 17, 2023

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday departed for a five-day visit to the United States (US), where he will represent Pakistan in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The interim prime minister will also hold meetings with global leaders on the sidelines of the moot.

The development was shared by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) via a post on X, formerly Twitter.

According to details, Kakar will address the 78th session of the UNGA in New York on September 22.

Other than this, he will attend an important conference on climate change.

The caretaker PM is also likely to interact with international media and different think tanks in the US.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister of Pakistan Jalil Abbas Jilani has already reached New York to attend the session, Pakistan Consulate General New York shared in a post on X.

