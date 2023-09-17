BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
BIPL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.03%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.99%)
DGKC 45.17 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (8.19%)
FABL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
FCCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.3%)
FFL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
GGL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HBL 95.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 83.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.4%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 29.42 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.23%)
OGDC 94.67 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.47%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
PIBTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.4%)
PIOC 87.68 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (4.56%)
PPL 72.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.73%)
PRL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 44.94 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.1%)
SSGC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
TPLP 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.17%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.52%)
UNITY 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,583 Increased By 11.8 (0.26%)
BR30 16,234 Increased By 72.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,754 Increased By 103.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,092 Increased By 24.4 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU ministers agree on fiscal reform ‘camino’, aim for year-end deal

Reuters Published 17 Sep, 2023 06:45am

SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA, (Spain): European Union finance ministers on Saturday backed a timeline calling for the reform of the bloc’s fiscal rules by the end of the year as they look to balance debt cuts with investing in an individually tailored yet equal way.

“It may be challenging but... the Spanish Presidency is committed to this timeframe and just today we outlined the way to do it, the fiscal ‘camino’,” European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis told a news conference.

Dombrovskis was referring to the “camino de Santiago” or Saint James’s way, a famous Catholic pilgrimage to the shrine of the apostle James in the cathedral of Santiago de Compostela — the city in north-western Spain where the talks took place.

EU fiscal rules underpin the value of the euro used by 20 countries and set a limit on budget deficits of 3% of GDP and a public debt limit of 60% of GDP.

However, most EU countries exceed these limits as two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and the energy price crisis have both required massive government spending.

As a result, the Commission and EU governments are discussing changes to the framework that would take into account big differences in debt levels and economic growth among EU countries while guaranteeing equal treatment.

The main clash is between Germany, which wants annual debt reduction benchmarks that are the same for all, and France, which believes individually negotiated debt reduction paths are the way to go and that one-size-fits-all policies do not work.

Adding to the complexity of the talks is the need to provide incentives for governments to invest in the green and digital transition of their economies and the need for large defence spending after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Spanish Finance Minister Nadia Calvino said that Spain, which holds the rotating EU presidency until the end of the year, is aiming for an initial agreement at the next finance ministers’ meeting in October, but that more talks could be necessary.

She said 70% of the text of the new rules has been agreed in technical work over the summer.

“Now the time has come to look for a compromise, which will need to strike the right balance between sustainable debt reduction paths and ensuring the necessary fiscal space for investments, as well as incentives for structural reforms,” Calvino said.

EU European Union Valdis Dombrovskis debts EU finance ministers Europe economy Eurozone GDP EU ministers EU fiscal rules

Comments

1000 characters

EU ministers agree on fiscal reform ‘camino’, aim for year-end deal

Public-sector entities: auction proceedings hamstrung by lack of transparency?

Supply from Jhimpir Wind Farm to go down: KE seeks 60 MMCFD more gas to operate BQPS-II

Plea against CCI decision: PTI challenges objections raised by SC registrar

Bandial bequeathing to strident Isa less strident apex court?

Justice Isa to take oath as CJP today

Review petition against SC bill to be heard tomorrow

Cypher case: IK files bail plea in IHC

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to Kashmir cause

Punjab to provide cheaper sugar at utility stores

Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

Read more stories