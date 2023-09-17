Chinese firm to establish EV plant in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A Chinese electric car manufacturer has announced establishing an electric vehicle (EV) plant in Pakistan and showrooms in major cities of the country, it emerged Saturday.

The announcement was made by a delegation of Xinjian Jingyi Cheng Group, led by its assistant chairman GU Xongquan, during a meeting with FPCCI Vice President Amin Ullah Baig.

GU said entering the Pakistani market and setting up a manufacturing unit and showrooms was in the interest of the company and part of its long-term business plan.

He said cars were the main means of transport in Pakistan, while the rising global oil prices have led to a sharp increase in gasoline prices, making it imperative for consumers to switch to new energy markets.