Wedlock policy not absolute principle of law: LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has observed in its judgment that the entitlement under wedlock policy of posting a husband and wife at the same station is not absolute principle of law and is subject to posting elsewhere if not found practicable.

The court passed this order in a petition of Muhammad Rafiq challenging his transfer from Government Vocational Training Institute (Women), Mian Channu, to the Government College of Technology, Burewala.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the petitioner is a low-paid employee and has been transferred far-away from his place of residence. He said as per wedlock policy, the petitioner is entitled to remain posted in Mian Channu as his wife is a PTC Teacher and serving in Mian Channu.

A law officer contended before the court that the petitioner was transferred on the basis of some complaints submitted by the staff and the students of the institute.

He said the probe officer had recommended that the petitioner must not be placed as Chowkidar (peon) in any women institute.

He also told the court there is only one seat of Chowkidar (peon) available at previous place of posting at Mian Channu, which has been filled, therefore, the nearest post was available in District Burewala, where the competent authority has posted him.

He said the transfer order has been made on administrative grounds and hence the petition is liable to be dismissed.

The court said as the transfer has been made on administrative grounds and no other post is available in the previous institute and there is also a recommendation of the probe officer not to post the petitioner in any women institution.

Therefore, without commenting upon the veracity of the recommendation, this court would not like to exercise its constitutional jurisdiction to set-aside the impugned order as no prejudice has been caused to the petitioner for being transfer from one institution to the other, the court concluded.

