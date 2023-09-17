BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
BIPL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.03%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.99%)
DGKC 45.17 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (8.19%)
FABL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
FCCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.3%)
FFL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
GGL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HBL 95.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 83.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.4%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 29.42 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.23%)
OGDC 94.67 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.47%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
PIBTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.4%)
PIOC 87.68 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (4.56%)
PPL 72.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.73%)
PRL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 44.94 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.1%)
SSGC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
TPLP 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.17%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.52%)
UNITY 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,583 Increased By 11.8 (0.26%)
BR30 16,234 Increased By 72.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,754 Increased By 103.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,092 Increased By 24.4 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Wedlock policy not absolute principle of law: LHC

Hamid Nawaz Published 17 Sep, 2023 06:05am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has observed in its judgment that the entitlement under wedlock policy of posting a husband and wife at the same station is not absolute principle of law and is subject to posting elsewhere if not found practicable.

The court passed this order in a petition of Muhammad Rafiq challenging his transfer from Government Vocational Training Institute (Women), Mian Channu, to the Government College of Technology, Burewala.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the petitioner is a low-paid employee and has been transferred far-away from his place of residence. He said as per wedlock policy, the petitioner is entitled to remain posted in Mian Channu as his wife is a PTC Teacher and serving in Mian Channu.

A law officer contended before the court that the petitioner was transferred on the basis of some complaints submitted by the staff and the students of the institute.

He said the probe officer had recommended that the petitioner must not be placed as Chowkidar (peon) in any women institute.

He also told the court there is only one seat of Chowkidar (peon) available at previous place of posting at Mian Channu, which has been filled, therefore, the nearest post was available in District Burewala, where the competent authority has posted him.

He said the transfer order has been made on administrative grounds and hence the petition is liable to be dismissed.

The court said as the transfer has been made on administrative grounds and no other post is available in the previous institute and there is also a recommendation of the probe officer not to post the petitioner in any women institution.

Therefore, without commenting upon the veracity of the recommendation, this court would not like to exercise its constitutional jurisdiction to set-aside the impugned order as no prejudice has been caused to the petitioner for being transfer from one institution to the other, the court concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LHC Lahore High Court law Wedlock policy

Comments

1000 characters

Wedlock policy not absolute principle of law: LHC

Public-sector entities: auction proceedings hamstrung by lack of transparency?

Plea against CCI decision: PTI challenges objections raised by SC registrar

Supply from Jhimpir Wind Farm to go down: KE seeks 60 MMCFD more gas to operate BQPS-II

Bandial bequeathing to strident Isa less strident apex court?

Justice Isa to take oath as CJP today

Review petition against SC bill to be heard tomorrow

Cypher case: IK files bail plea in IHC

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to Kashmir cause

Punjab to provide cheaper sugar at utility stores

Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

Read more stories