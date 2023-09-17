Shehbaz to return home on Monday morning

LAHORE: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif is returning home from England on Monday and has called a meeting of party leaders on Tuesday, to finalise strategy about Nawaz return to the country on October 21.

Sources in the PML-N claimed that Shehbaz would take the party leaders into confidence about his visit to England where he met the party supremo and discuss important matters.

The sources claimed that the meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday with Shehbaz Sharif in the chair will consider various suggestions regarding return of PML-N supremo to Pakistan. Members of PML-N legal team including Azam Nazeer Tarar, Attaullah Tarar and others would give briefing on the legal aspects that Nawaz Sharif would have to confront on his return to Pakistan.

On the other hand, the party Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz is also scheduled to travel to London next week, the source said, adding: “Maryam will hold talks with Nawaz Sharif regarding the welcome plan for the PML-N Quaid on his return to Pakistan next month.”

There are three proposals under consideration on Nawaz Sharif’s return which are visiting Data Darbar straight from Lahore Airport, a public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan and welcome outside the airport.

Meanwhile, Maryam has reached Islamabad for consultative meeting with the party leaders Nawaz reception plan. In Islamabad, she is scheduled to have meetings with party central leaders and office bearers from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad. She would also meet the former members of provincial and national assemblies and ticket holders from Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

