BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
BIPL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.03%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.99%)
DGKC 45.17 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (8.19%)
FABL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
FCCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.3%)
FFL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
GGL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HBL 95.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 83.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.4%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 29.42 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.23%)
OGDC 94.67 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.47%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
PIBTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.4%)
PIOC 87.68 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (4.56%)
PPL 72.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.73%)
PRL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 44.94 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.1%)
SSGC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
TPLP 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.17%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.52%)
UNITY 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,583 Increased By 11.8 (0.26%)
BR30 16,234 Increased By 72.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,754 Increased By 103.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,092 Increased By 24.4 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shehbaz to return home on Monday morning

Recorder Report Published 17 Sep, 2023 06:05am

LAHORE: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif is returning home from England on Monday and has called a meeting of party leaders on Tuesday, to finalise strategy about Nawaz return to the country on October 21.

Sources in the PML-N claimed that Shehbaz would take the party leaders into confidence about his visit to England where he met the party supremo and discuss important matters.

The sources claimed that the meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday with Shehbaz Sharif in the chair will consider various suggestions regarding return of PML-N supremo to Pakistan. Members of PML-N legal team including Azam Nazeer Tarar, Attaullah Tarar and others would give briefing on the legal aspects that Nawaz Sharif would have to confront on his return to Pakistan.

On the other hand, the party Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz is also scheduled to travel to London next week, the source said, adding: “Maryam will hold talks with Nawaz Sharif regarding the welcome plan for the PML-N Quaid on his return to Pakistan next month.”

There are three proposals under consideration on Nawaz Sharif’s return which are visiting Data Darbar straight from Lahore Airport, a public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan and welcome outside the airport.

Meanwhile, Maryam has reached Islamabad for consultative meeting with the party leaders Nawaz reception plan. In Islamabad, she is scheduled to have meetings with party central leaders and office bearers from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad. She would also meet the former members of provincial and national assemblies and ticket holders from Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz PMLN PMLN president

Comments

1000 characters

Shehbaz to return home on Monday morning

Public-sector entities: auction proceedings hamstrung by lack of transparency?

Plea against CCI decision: PTI challenges objections raised by SC registrar

Supply from Jhimpir Wind Farm to go down: KE seeks 60 MMCFD more gas to operate BQPS-II

Bandial bequeathing to strident Isa less strident apex court?

Justice Isa to take oath as CJP today

Review petition against SC bill to be heard tomorrow

Cypher case: IK files bail plea in IHC

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to Kashmir cause

Punjab to provide cheaper sugar at utility stores

Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

Read more stories