Five officials shuffled in Punjab

LAHORE: The interim Punjab government in administrative reshuffle on Saturday transferred and posted five officers. According to details, Deputy Secretary (Admn) Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries, Qaiser Abbas has been directed to report S&GAD Department.

Muhammad Hussain Rana was deployed Deputy Secretary (Admn) Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries. Deputy Secretary (Admn) Department of Specialize Healthcae and Medical Education, Muhammad Abu Baqar was transferred as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Jhang.

The services of Muhammad Sohaib Butt were handed over to Chief Minister Office. Director Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Shahab Aslam was deployed as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Faisalabad.