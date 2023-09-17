ACE Punjab granted one-day transit remand of Elahi

ISLAMABAD: A special court, on Saturday, granted the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab, one-day transit remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi.

The ACE produced Elahi before duty special judge central Shahrukh Arjumand after he was arrested from Adiala jail in a corruption case for obtaining his transit remand. The court granted one-day remand and also ordered for conducting a medical examination of Elahi before his transfer.

During the hearing, the ACE officials requested to court for granting one-day transit remand of Elahi which the court approved. Elahi’s counsel opposed ACE’s request.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted bail to Elahi in the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) attack case on September 15 and ordered his release.

Elahi’s lawyer Sardar Abdul Razaq told media persons outside FJC that his client was arrested for the 12th time so that he could not be released.

He said that surety bonds in the FJC case had not been submitted yet and Elahi was arrested from the prison’s premises.

