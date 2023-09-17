Govt urged to withdraw hike in fuel prices

KARACHI: In a stern reaction to the fresh fuel oil prices’ hike to the all-time highs, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter on Saturday slammed the interim government for its inflationary move.

JI Karachi Chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman told a news conference that the government continues heaping the financial burdens on the poor as the IMF has “directed” to it, he claimed. He slammed the interim rule for its failure to tax the rich feudal elite.

He said that a privileged section of the society enjoys supplies of the free national resources at the cost of taxpayers’ money.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023