Auto thefts: Islamabad witnesses alarming rise

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital is constantly witnessing a rise in the cases of auto thefts and mobile snatching as carjackers stole and snatched 91 vehicles and armed gangs snatched over 102 mobile phones in various parts of the city during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, over 15 cases of robbery and snatching of cash at gunpoint were reported to various police stations in the city.

During last week, gangs of auto thieves remained active as they stole or snatched 78 motorbikes and 13 cars.

In the same period, auto thieves stole 16 vehicles and one car from the limits of Ramna police station, 17 vehicles including 15 bikes from the jurisdiction of Khanna police station as well as 10 vehicles from the limits of Aabpara police station.

Furthermore, auto thieves stole eight vehicles including cars from the jurisdiction of the Industrial Area Police Station, seven vehicles from the limits of the Karachi Company police station, and another seven vehicles including five motorbikes and two cars from the limits of Shalimar police Station.

During the same period, criminals remained active in the limits of the Khanna, Ramna, Sabzi Mandi, Industrial Area, Kohsar, and Karachi Company police stations.

