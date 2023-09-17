Sri Lanka holds series of tourism roadshows

LAHORE: To attract tourists from Pakistan, Sri Lanka Convention Bureau (SLCB) in association with Consulate General of Sri Lanka Karachi held a series of tourism roadshows that concluded in the provincial capital.

According to a SLCB official, the purpose of this roadshow was to reach out to potential tourists in Pakistan, which was one of the potential source markets, and thus they held the roadshow in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore.

During the roadshows, they made an effort to promote a myriad of tourism experiences in Sri Lanka while focusing on converting potential travellers to make booking. It also highlighted the positive message that Sri Lanka is open for leisure, business and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) tourism.

The target audience at these roadshows were the people who have the ability to communicate the message that Sri Lanka is not only one of the most beautiful countries with an amazing range of destinations and products, but is also safe and secure.

