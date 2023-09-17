BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
BIPL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.03%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.99%)
DGKC 45.17 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (8.19%)
FABL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
FCCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.3%)
FFL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
GGL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HBL 95.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 83.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.4%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 29.42 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.23%)
OGDC 94.67 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.47%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
PIBTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.4%)
PIOC 87.68 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (4.56%)
PPL 72.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.73%)
PRL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 44.94 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.1%)
SSGC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
TPLP 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.17%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.52%)
UNITY 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,583 Increased By 11.8 (0.26%)
BR30 16,234 Increased By 72.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,754 Increased By 103.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,092 Increased By 24.4 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sri Lanka holds series of tourism roadshows

Recorder Report Published 17 Sep, 2023 06:05am

LAHORE: To attract tourists from Pakistan, Sri Lanka Convention Bureau (SLCB) in association with Consulate General of Sri Lanka Karachi held a series of tourism roadshows that concluded in the provincial capital.

According to a SLCB official, the purpose of this roadshow was to reach out to potential tourists in Pakistan, which was one of the potential source markets, and thus they held the roadshow in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore.

During the roadshows, they made an effort to promote a myriad of tourism experiences in Sri Lanka while focusing on converting potential travellers to make booking. It also highlighted the positive message that Sri Lanka is open for leisure, business and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) tourism.

The target audience at these roadshows were the people who have the ability to communicate the message that Sri Lanka is not only one of the most beautiful countries with an amazing range of destinations and products, but is also safe and secure.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sri Lanka tourism Sri Lanka Convention Bureau MICE tourism roadshows

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka holds series of tourism roadshows

Public-sector entities: auction proceedings hamstrung by lack of transparency?

Plea against CCI decision: PTI challenges objections raised by SC registrar

Supply from Jhimpir Wind Farm to go down: KE seeks 60 MMCFD more gas to operate BQPS-II

Bandial bequeathing to strident Isa less strident apex court?

Justice Isa to take oath as CJP today

Review petition against SC bill to be heard tomorrow

Cypher case: IK files bail plea in IHC

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to Kashmir cause

Punjab to provide cheaper sugar at utility stores

Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

Read more stories