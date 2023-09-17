BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
Jinnah House attack case: IO asked to remove shortcomings within three days

Published 17 Sep, 2023

LAHORE: The office of the prosecutor general of Punjab has returned the challan (investigation report) of Jinnah House attack case to the investigating officer (IO) to remove shortcomings within three days and to collect evidence under new offences of mutiny and others recently added in the FIR.

The IO has been asked to make video evidence part of the challan and define the role of the suspects under recently added offences in the FIR.

Offences under sections 120, 120-A, 120-B, 121-A, 131, 146 505, 153, 153-A, 153-B and 107 of PPC had also been added in the FIR.

Sarwar Road police had registered FIR about the attack on the Corps Commander House, following the property’s vandalisation during the May 9 riots by the PTI leaders and workers.

PTI chairman Imran Khan and several senior leaders of the party have been nominated and arrested in the FIR.

