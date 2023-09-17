BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
Sep 17, 2023
Pakistan

Bilawal advocates affordable electricity in AJK

APP Published 17 Sep, 2023 06:05am

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reaffirmed his commitment to safeguard fundamental rights of people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, in a meeting held at Bilawal House, here on Saturday.

PPP Chairman Bilawal expressed his deep concern over increasing electricity prices in the region, emphasising the urgent need for their resolution. He underlined that affordable electricity is a basic right of people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He also called for immediate initiation of projects aimed at generating an additional 4000 megawatts of electricity from water sources within Azad Jammu and Kashmir to address the ongoing energy crisis. He emphasised the region’s historical significance as a stronghold for the freedom movement and pledged the Pakistan People’s Party’s unwavering dedication to pursuing the right to self-determination for its residents.

During the meeting, PPP leaders from Azad Jammu and Kashmir voiced their concerns regarding the soaring electricity prices in the valley. They provided an update on the electricity situation, highlighting that the region currently generates 2700 megawatts of electricity from water sources.

This underscores the critical need for its residents to have access to affordable electricity. The people of Azad Kashmir require 370 megawatts of electricity, and recently protests have erupted against high electricity prices.

