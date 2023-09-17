BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
BIPL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.03%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.99%)
DGKC 45.17 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (8.19%)
FABL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
FCCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.3%)
FFL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
GGL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HBL 95.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 83.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.4%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 29.42 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.23%)
OGDC 94.67 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.47%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
PIBTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.4%)
PIOC 87.68 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (4.56%)
PPL 72.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.73%)
PRL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 44.94 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.1%)
SSGC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
TPLP 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.17%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.52%)
UNITY 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,583 Increased By 11.8 (0.26%)
BR30 16,234 Increased By 72.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,754 Increased By 103.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,092 Increased By 24.4 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

North Dakota monthly natgas output rises

Reuters Published 17 Sep, 2023 06:05am

NORTH DAKOTA: Natural gas production in North Dakota rose to a record 3.290 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in July from the prior all-time high of 3.248 bcfd in June, while the amount of gas flared declined, according to the North Dakota Industrial Commission.

Producers burned off, or flared, 0.141 bcfd of gas in July, down from 0.183 bcfd in June, the commission said in a report Thursday, cutting the percentage of gas flared to 4%.

The highest monthly percentage of gas flared was 36% in September 2011. One billion cubic feet of gas is enough to supply about 5 million US homes for a day.

The commission has set a goal of capturing at least 91% of gas pulled out of the ground after Nov. 1, 2020. The number of producing wells, both oil and gas, rose to a preliminary record high of 18,179 in July from the prior all-time high of 18,101 in June.

natural gas US homes North Dakota

Comments

1000 characters

North Dakota monthly natgas output rises

Public-sector entities: auction proceedings hamstrung by lack of transparency?

Plea against CCI decision: PTI challenges objections raised by SC registrar

Supply from Jhimpir Wind Farm to go down: KE seeks 60 MMCFD more gas to operate BQPS-II

Bandial bequeathing to strident Isa less strident apex court?

Justice Isa to take oath as CJP today

Review petition against SC bill to be heard tomorrow

Cypher case: IK files bail plea in IHC

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to Kashmir cause

Punjab to provide cheaper sugar at utility stores

Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

Read more stories