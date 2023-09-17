BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
BIPL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.03%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.99%)
DGKC 45.17 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (8.19%)
FABL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
FCCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.3%)
FFL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
GGL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HBL 95.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 83.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.4%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 29.42 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.23%)
OGDC 94.67 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.47%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
PIBTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.4%)
PIOC 87.68 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (4.56%)
PPL 72.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.73%)
PRL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 44.94 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.1%)
SSGC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
TPLP 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.17%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.52%)
UNITY 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,583 Increased By 11.8 (0.26%)
BR30 16,234 Increased By 72.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,754 Increased By 103.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,092 Increased By 24.4 (0.15%)
Paris wheat holds at three-week peak as demand stirs

Reuters Published 17 Sep, 2023 06:05am

PARIS: Euronext wheat futures edged higher on Friday to a new three-week high as signs of overseas demand for French wheat added to support from supply risks in other exporting countries.

December wheat on Euronext settled 0.6% up at 243.50 euros ($259.84) a metric ton, near the session high of 243.75 euros. The contract has rebounded from a three-month low earlier this week, helped by weakness in the euro, covering by investors holding short positions and supply concerns due to dry weather in countries like Australia and escalation in conflict between Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea region.

Market chatter about demand for French wheat from Chinese buyers further underpinned prices, with traders citing firmer physical premiums at French ports.

China has been a major outlet for French wheat in recent seasons but France has not shipped any wheat there this season, though it has exported a large volume of barley. Increased competitiveness of French wheat was also shown by the loading of a first shipment to Algeria this season and a new series of loadings for Morocco, as per port data compiled by LSEG.

Euronext was supported on Friday by a rise in Chicago wheat, though a bounce in the euro kept Paris prices in check. Large Russian exports remained a cap on international prices, tempering worries about escalation in Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Wheat Chicago wheat Paris wheat French wheat

