Sep 17, 2023
Markets

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 17 Sep, 2023 06:05am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (September 16, 2023)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 15-09-2023
========================== ================================================
37.324 KG        19,000        235        19,235        19,235          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           20,362        252        20,614        20,614          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton Cotton Spot Rates Pakistan rupees

