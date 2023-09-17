Selective buying on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is Rs 18,500 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 18,500 to Rs 19,000 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 8,500 to Rs 9,500 per 40 kg.

Around, 400 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 19,700 per maund, 2000 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 18,750 to Rs 19,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 18,750 to to Rs 18,900 per maund, 800 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold at Rs 18,750 to Rs19,000 per maund, 200 bales of Dadu were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 400 bales of Karundi, 400 bales of Rani Pur were sold at Rs 18,750 per maund, 600 bales of Hingorja were sold at Rs 18,750 to Rs 19,000 per maund, 400 bales of Adil Pur were sold at Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund, 2200 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Bakhar were sold at Rs 19,200 per maund, 400 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,200 per maund, 400 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,200 per maund, 400 bales of Chishtian were sold at Rs 19,400 to Rs 19,500 per maund, 200 bales of Khair Pur Tamiwali, 400 bales of Mian Wali, 400 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 600 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 19,400 to Rs 19,500 per maund, 600 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 19,400 to Rs 19,500 per maund, 400 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund and 200 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 19,400 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 378 per kg.

