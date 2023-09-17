ATC extends judicial remand of PTI leaders

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court on Saturday extended the judicial remand of PTI-Punjab president Dr Yasmin Rashid, former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Senator Ijaz Chaudhry and others in cases of attacks on Jinnah House and Shadman police station.

The investigating officers told the court that challan had been handed over to the prosecution for scrutiny.

The court extended the judicial remand of the suspects in the police station attack case for 12 days and in the Corps Commander House case for 14 days.

Separately, the court denied Sarwar Road police further physical remand of 158 suspects in the Corps Commander’s House attack case and sent them to jail.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023