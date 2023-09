KARACHI: ASF personnel recovered 706 grams of white crystal ice (heroin) from a passenger bound for Doha from Islamabad Airport.

According to the details, the passenger had cleverly concealed crystal ice heroin inside the bag, which was recovered by ASF staff during the search of the luggage.

ASF spokesman said that after initial investigation, the accused was handed over to ANF authorities for further legal action along with recovered drugs.

