PPP leader says NAB must not be used to disrupt political process

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central leader and Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi has suggested former allies not to rush to worsen the situation, believing the former coalition partners are looking for crutches to grab power.

Kundi was talking to media at party secretariat in Model Town on Saturday. He was accompanied by other party leaders. He said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) must not be used for political purposes or targeting political parties.

“The NAB should not be used to disrupt political parties,” he asserted.

Replying to a question, he said that after Punjab, Bilawal Bhutto will also visit other provinces.

Kundi revealed that the Central Executive Committee meeting has assigned Asif Ali Zardari the task of establishing contacts with other political parties, while Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would remain in Lahore for a few more days. He expressed concern over the rise in petroleum prices, “which would overburden the public.” Kundi also mentioned a recent Supreme Court decision, expressing hope for justice from the judiciary.

He also expressed his concern as to why the Election Commission of Pakistan is delaying elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023