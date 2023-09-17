Chairman ARY Group Salman Iqbal visits Naya Nazimabad

KARACHI: Chairman ARY Group, Founder & CEO ARY Network, Owner Karachi Kings Salman Iqbal visited Naya Nazimabad and become founder member of Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana. He was so impressed with the facilities provided in the Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana that he has taken his first ever membership in any Gymkhana Club.

He congratulated Arif Habib for making and delivering such estate of the art International standard club facilities to Karachiites. He admired the vision of Arif Habib in converting Naya Nazimabad into Sports City and providing such green and clean environment to the residents.

Salman Iqbal also visited Ali Habib Medical Center Naya Nazimabad and appreciated the efforts of Arif Habib for providing world class amenities including Jama Masjid, School, Hospital, Green Parks, Urban forest for the people of Karachi.

