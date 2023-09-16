BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.35%)
Dasu transmission line contract given clean chit by World Bank

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 16 Sep, 2023 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank (WB) Pakistan has termed contract of 765-Kv Dasu Transmission Line Project transparent and in accordance with its procurement regulations.

In response to the recent media coverage regarding the contract under the Dasu-Mansehra-Islamabad transmission line project, the World Bank has clarified that the contracts for the 765 KV transmission lines have been procured, following the World Bank Procurement Regulations, as stipulated in the Legal Agreement signed between the World Bank and the Government of Pakistan. These contracts were awarded to the bidders that offered the lowest price.

According to the Bank, it shared the no-objections based on the information shared by the National Transmission and Despatch Company to allow them to proceed with the recommended pre-qualifications and awards.

$700m Dasu transmission line: Senate panel smells a rat in NTDC’s contract process

All formal complaints were handled during the bidding process. Before the contract was awarded, there was a period for resolving procurement-related complaints, which gave other bidders the opportunity to voice any concerns.

Based on the information provided, matters raised by inquiries cited in the media provided no new additional information.

The World Bank strongly objects to the allegations recently cited in the media and considers them baseless.

On Thursday, Senate Standing Committee on Power accused Country Director World Bank, Najy Benhassine, Secretary Power, and Rashid Mahmood Langrial of conniving with NTDC in award of a dubious contract to the German firm M/s GOPA Intec.

