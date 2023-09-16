Cotton market remains steady

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is Rs 18,500 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab are in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 18,500 to Rs 19,000 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 8,500 to Rs 9,500 per 40 Kg.

400 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 19,700 per maund, 4600 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 18,700 to Rs 19,000 per maund, 800 bales of Hingojra, 200 bales of Akri, 600 bales of Pir Wassan were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 3000 bales of Saleh Pat, 2000 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund, 800 bales of Rani Pur, 200 bales of Sarkand were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 2000 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,600 per maund, 1800 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,700 per maund, 200 bales of Khadro were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 600 bales of Nawab Shah were sold at Rs 18,300 per maund, 800 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,400 per maund, 200 bales of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed were sold at Rs 19,200 per maund, 800 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 800 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 19,300 to Rs 19,500 per maund, 800 bales of Samundri were sold at Rs 18,600 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 378 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023