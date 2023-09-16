Rana assails SC verdict, says Nawaz to get protective bail prior to arrival

LAHORE: Reacting to the Supreme Court (SC) verdict to restore the corruption cases against public office holders withdrawn after amendments made in the NAB laws, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that with this verdict, the ‘black NAB law’ has been restored in its previous shape and the PTI Chairman would now face the outcome of this black law.

Commenting on the Supreme Court decision on NAB amendments, Rana told media at the PML-N Secretariat that he had not gone through the verdict but heard about it that all the NAB amendments except one have been declared null and void.

“This is a controversial decision of a controversial bench which has not added any respect to the apex court,” he alleged. “The outgoing Chief Justice has played a role in making the apex court controversial, which has proved with this judgment.”

Responding to a query, he said the date of October 21 for the return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to the country is final, and he would return after getting protective bail.

Rana congratulated PTI that the black laws of NAB have been restored, and now the PTI will see its Chairman on a 90-day remand.

Answering another question, he said the PPP’s statements about the delay in general elections are mere political statements. He said there will be delimitations in the first instance, and elections will be held afterward.

To a question, Rana said there was a government alliance with the PPP. Still, there was no political alliance, and we would contest polls separately. He added that there will be no need for seat adjustment with the PPP.

The PML-N leader said the PML-N and Nawaz Sharif do not believe in striking any deal. He was confident that Nawaz Sharif would be the next prime minister with the support of the public.

Rana Sanaullah further said the coalition government led by Shehbaz Sharif saved the country from default and put the economy on track.

Regarding the return of Nawaz Sharif, Rana said the party has started preparations for the triumphant return of its leader, and over one million party workers will gather in Lahore to welcome the former PM.

Rana Sanaullah, who was accompanied by the PML-N Lahore Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar, PML-N Punjab Information Secretary Uzma Bukhari, and former MPA Rana Muhammad Arshad, said a meeting of the PML-N Lahore division had already taken place with similar gatherings scheduled in all other divisions on Monday.

Terming the return of Nawaz Sharif as significant in the current circumstances, he pointed out that ordinary Pakistanis are grappling with soaring inflation and utility bills, and they perceive Nawaz Sharif as a potential saviour.

Rana recalled that the country’s economic downturn began on July 28, 2017, when Nawaz Sharif was ousted. He attributed the decline to a controversial disqualification over salary discrepancies within the family. He noted that during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, Pakistan witnessed economic stability, the end of load-shedding, and a reduction in terrorism, highlighting the stark contrasts between then and now. He underlined the PML-N’s efforts in 2013 when they assumed office amidst crippling power shortages and rampant terrorism.

Answering a question, he said the PTI as a political party should be permitted to contest the general elections. However, those who created the May 9 incidents and caused unrest should not be allowed in politics, he added.

