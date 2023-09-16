BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.35%)
FGEHA and PHAF: PM sets up body to oversee housing projects

Zaheer Abbasi Published 16 Sep, 2023 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has constituted a seven-member steering committee to oversee the projects being undertaken by the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) and the Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF).

Sources said the Prime Minister Office’s letter for the provision of housing facilities to federal government employees stated that both entities are undertaking the projects which are marred with significant delays.

As a result, federal government employees are not being facilitated with reference to their housing entitlements in a timely and effective.

The caretaker prime minister has formed a steering committee to oversee the projects being undertaken by both the entities, the FGEHA and the PHAF, which are mandated to work for the provision of housing facilities to federal government employees.

The Steering Committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Kamran Ali Afzal, Cabinet Secretary, whereas, Inamullah Khan Dharejo, Establishment Secretary to co-chair the Steering Committee. Dr Kazim Niaz, Secretary EAD, Sualeh Ahmed Faruqui, Secretary Commerce, Secretary Interior Division, Muhammad Shakeel Malik, Secretary Parliamentary Affairs and Raja Naeem Akbar, Secretary Law and Justice.

The committee would hold its meeting on a monthly basis, whereby, the secretary Housing and Works as well as both the director general FGEHA and managing director PHAF would brief the updated status of the ongoing projects being undertaken by both the entities, and seek the committee’s advice to materialise the entitlements of in-service and retired employees of the federal government.

