KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Lucky Cement Limited 16-Sep-23 17:00
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited 16-Sep-23 11:00
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited 16-Sep-23 14:00
Macter International Limited 18-Sep-23 11:00
Beco Steel Limited 18-Sep-23 14:30
Beco Steel Limited 18-Sep-23 12:30
Rupali Polyester Limited 18-Sep-23 11:00
Grays Leasing Limited 18-Sep-23 10:00
Sitara Chemical Industries Limited 18-Sep-23 15:00
Sardar Chemical Industries Limited 19-Sep-23 17:00
Pak Datacom Limited 20-Sep-23 14:00
Pakistan Petroleum Limited 20-Sep-23 10:00
Ittehad Chemicals Limted 20-Sep-23 11:30
Dadex Eternit Limited 20-Sep-23 16:30
Kohinoor Mills Limited 20-Sep-23 12:45
NetSol Technologies Limited 21-Sep-23 15:00
Ittefaq Iron Industries Limited 21-Sep-23 10:00
Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering 21-Sep-23 11:00
First Al-Noor Modaraba 21-Sep-23 11:30
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills 21-Sep-23 9:30
Sindh Modaraba 21-Sep-23 15:00
Ghazi Fabrics International
Limited 21-Sep-23 11:00
Shield Corporation Limited 21-Sep-23 12:00
Shahtaj Textile Limited 21-Sep-23 12:30
Kohinoor Energy Limited 21-Sep-23 14:15
Gharibwal Cement Limited 21-Sep-23 17:00
Berger Paints Pakistan Limited 22-Sep-23 15:00
Punjab Oil Mills Limited 22-Sep-23 11:00
Pakistan Paper Products Limited 22-Sep-23 11:00
Buxly Paints Limited 23-Sep-23 11:00
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited 25-Sep-23 14:00
Gammon Pakistan Limited 25-Sep-23 11:00
Faysal Bank Limited 27-Sep-23 11:15
Hafiz Limited 3-Oct-23 11:30
Olympia Mills Limited 5-Oct-23 11:00
=========================================================
